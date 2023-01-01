Malibu Marsha
Malibu Marsha is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicana Cookies and Cookies & Cream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Malibu Marsha has a stunning appearance, with dark green buds covered in red pistils and white trichomes. This strain is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a super strong and long-lasting high. Leafly customers tell us Malibu Marsha effects include feeling energetic, uplifted, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Malibu Marsha when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Sacred Cannabis, Malibu Marsha features flavors like citrus, cream, and berries. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Malibu Marsha typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. Malibu Marsha is a rare strain that is not widely available in the legal market, but it is worth trying for its stimulating and euphoric effects. It can induce a cerebral and uplifting buzz that is perfect for socializing or working on a project. It also has a fast flowering time and a high yield potential, making it a great choice for growers who want a rewarding harvest. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Malibu Marsha, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
