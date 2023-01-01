Malibu Pure Kush
Malibu Pure Kush is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hindu Kush and an unknown parent strain. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica, delivering a predominantly relaxing and sedating experience. Malibu Pure Kush is prized for its earthy and pungent aroma, with subtle notes of pine and spice. It's a strain that's better suited for experienced cannabis consumers due to its high THC content, typically reaching around 25%. This potency makes it an ideal choice for those seeking robust and long-lasting effects. Leafly customers report that Malibu Pure Kush's effects include a deep sense of relaxation, sedation, and a profound body high. It's frequently selected by medical marijuana patients to alleviate symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Malibu Pure Kush features flavors like earthy pine and a subtle spiciness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and relaxing properties. The average price of Malibu Pure Kush typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, contingent on your location and the dispensary. Its potent effects and classic aroma make it a sought-after choice among cannabis enthusiasts seeking relaxation and relief. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Malibu Pure Kush, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
