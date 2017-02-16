ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 25 reviews

Grand Hindu

Grand Hindu

Grand Hindu is the potent cross of Granddaddy Purple and Hindu Kush. Both sides of this mix are apparent in the sweet grape aroma of this strain that is served up with a healthy dose of earthy kush spice. Flowers will also have the purple coloration that is indicative of its GDP genetics. Lazy and relaxing, this strain is a good choice for pain when zoning out is an option.

Effects

18 people reported 116 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 38%
Hungry 38%
Sleepy 38%
Pain 38%
Headaches 27%
Stress 27%
Depression 22%
Eye pressure 16%
Dry mouth 44%
Dizzy 11%
Dry eyes 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

25

Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
I love to watch Ancient Aliens when I'm high, but never before have I enjoyed it on this level. I keep having to pause it, so that I can really think about what they said. The next thing I know I'm staring blankly at the screen. This Indica has one hell of mind component. Am I high? Ancient Astronau...
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for Blackhawks15
Member since 2015
I was talked into this strain by the knowledgeable staff at my dispensary, I usually don't buy indicas, but I was sold on the 29.5% thc level. I could smell grape soda from across the room as my purchase was weighed. The buds smell like the grapest Kool-Aid ever. I enjoyed this with my pipe, and ...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for jrmorrall
Member since 2016
Usually it takes me five ten minutes for me to feel anything. At least for the strong effects. This feels like a sensory dep float. Im aware of what's going on around me and I smell/taste the grape on exhale. Suffering from body pain, I feel this not just ease off but turn off. I am relaxed with thi...
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for bitstream
Member since 2017
I came in looking for some LA Confidential and the bud tender steered me toward this. A lot of reviews say that this tastes like licorice. Now, I *hate* licorice, but decided to try this anyway. I'd say it's more like Jagermeister than straight up licorice. Mine also has some earthy notes. It also ...
ArousedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for StickyDank420
Member since 2016
Pretty strong relaxing high, cotton mouth, and dry eyes.. Taste: grapes/berries Smell: berries/overpowering dank smell Looks: purple spotted nugs /spear-like nugs/ dense Price: $45/8th
GigglyHappySleepy
Lineage

Hindu Kush
Granddaddy Purple
Grand Hindu

