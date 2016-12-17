Mango Dream might be just the fresh burst of energy you need to get going. Most likely a cross of Mango and Blue Dream, this sativa serves up an instant mental boost, much like a morning cup of coffee. While it can have mild pain relief effects, this Dream is more for those who are looking for a cerebral rush. Flowers will be frosty with trichomes and have rich mango-hued hairs.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
48
Anonymous
cy
u420
Irishbillygoat
shadowfaz16
Find Mango Dream nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mango Dream nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Mango Dream
Hang tight. We're looking for Mango Dream nearby.