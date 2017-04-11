ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Mango Tango
Hybrid

4.7 87 reviews

Mango Tango

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calming to Energizing

Mango Tango
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Mango Tango is a hybrid cannabis strain by Elemental Seeds whose crushing effects dance with a pungent, fruity flavor profile. Its True OG parent passes on heavily relaxing effects typical of Kush varieties while its loud citrus and peach flavors come from Tangie and Peaches genetics. A subtle pine flavor can be detected on the exhale, creating a complex taste that helped this strain win 1st place in the 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup.  

Effects

63 people reported effects
Happy 58%
Euphoric 50%
Relaxed 49%
Uplifted 39%
Giggly 31%
Stress 38%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 20%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 14%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 6%

Reviews

87

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
True OG
parent
Second strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Mango Tango

