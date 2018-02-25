Originally bred for its medicinal effects, Marmalade by Solstice is a hybrid cross of Blueberry Cheesecake and Sour Tsunami. This strain offers sweet notes reminiscent of wildflower honey and fresh berries. Its effects are similar to DJ Short’s Blueberry, expressing analgesic qualities alongside a heady, depression-zapping euphoria that can help you shrug off stress. Snap off this 1:1 CBD-rich cross to enjoy an intricate terpene profile coupled with relaxing physical effects.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
19
