  3. Master Jedi
Indica

4.4 74 reviews

Master Jedi

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 74 reviews

Master Jedi

The secret of the Jedis may lie in this powerful plant. We can only assume that Master Jedi was created in the Galactic Republic, most likely as a cross between Master Kush and Jedi Kush. When growing, these younglings are bushy and generally high yielders. Once they flower at about 8 weeks, the buds will give off the distinctly musky aroma that kush strains are known for. These kush traits come through in the taste as well along with a lemony citrus aftertaste. The indica Force is strong with this one and it definitely promotes full body relaxation, so make sure you’re ready to begin your training. Master Jedi may also be a Jedi 41 backcross. 

Effects

56 people reported 485 effects
Relaxed 75%
Happy 71%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 48%
Hungry 37%
Stress 41%
Depression 33%
Pain 32%
Insomnia 21%
Lack of appetite 21%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

74

Avatar for NorrinRadd
Member since 2014
This got me so high that I was convinced that the street light outside my house was the moon. Luckily my friend pointed out that "that's no moon"
Reported
feelings
HappyTalkative
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
IT TRIPS U THE FUCK OUT
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedTingly
Avatar for John_6688
Member since 2013
One of my all time favorite strains hands down. Awesome high but not overwhelming in proper doses.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for rollingman
Member since 2014
very good taste, not once was it a harsh smoke. Very trippy high (couple mild hallucinations) and afterwards, the uncontrolable laughs. honestly it's without a doubt the best grass i've ever smoked.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for mtnrunner
Member since 2013
Wicked good Kush, Very strong taste, matches the buzz. Strong. Great body high that lasts so very long, great with anxiety, nervousness, etc. Long time patient recommends. Highly.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Jedi Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Strain
Master Jedi

Most popular in