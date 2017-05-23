Medibud (or Medi Bud) is an uplifting hybrid strain of unknown genetic origins, but many attribute its upbeat, active effects to sativa parentage. Others claim Medibud is a 60/40 indica-dominant cross, so it’s possible that this strain expresses itself in various phenotypes. Typically, you can expect high-energy euphoria and heightened sensory awareness from Medibud, but its indica-leaning phenotypes may induce heavier, more relaxing effects.