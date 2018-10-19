ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 108 reviews

Mickey Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Fruity
Citrus

Calculated from 21 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 108 reviews

Mickey Kush
  • Peppery
  • Fruity
  • Citrus

Mickey Kush is a 75% sativa cross between Sweet Irish Kush and Jack The Ripper. These potent buds offer an earthy, kush flavor with lemon undertones, and deliver energetic, focused effects. Mickey Kush is renowned for its high THC and CBG cannabinoid content, making it a prime choice for tumor treatment, alleviating nausea, pain, and depression. These indoor or outdoor plants reach a medium height with a moderate to heavy yield, flowering between 7 and 8 weeks.

Effects

62 people reported 419 effects
Uplifted 59%
Happy 58%
Relaxed 38%
Euphoric 37%
Creative 33%
Depression 33%
Stress 32%
Anxiety 24%
Pain 22%
PTSD 19%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 8%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%

Lineage

Strain parent
Jack the Ripper
parent
Strain
Mickey Kush
Strain child
Boombaye
child

Most popular in