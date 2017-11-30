ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Middlefork
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Middlefork

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 124 reviews

Middlefork

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 124 reviews

Middlefork

Middlefork is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain bred from Dutch Treat. Created in Washington state just outside the city of Bellingham, Middlefork has become a local staple for its potent buzz which may assist some consumers with anxiety, pain, spasms, and nausea. Creativity and energy are ushered in by sweet berry and tangy citrus notes inherited from the strain’s Dutch Treat parent.

Effects

Show all

81 people reported 693 effects
Happy 67%
Relaxed 67%
Euphoric 60%
Uplifted 59%
Creative 43%
Stress 41%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 24%
Headaches 19%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

124

write a review

Find Middlefork nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Middlefork nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Dutch Treat
parent
Strain
Middlefork
Strain child
Middlefork x Pineapple Express
child

Products with Middlefork

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Middlefork nearby.

Good reads

Show all

The Top THC-Dominant Strains of Washington State in Fall 2017
The Top THC-Dominant Strains of Washington State in Fall 2017
New Strains Alert: Grape OX, Khalifa Kush, Sweet Cheese, Middlefork, and Aceh
New Strains Alert: Grape OX, Khalifa Kush, Sweet Cheese, Middlefork, and Aceh
Washington’s Best-Tasting Strains From Fall 2017
Washington’s Best-Tasting Strains From Fall 2017

Most popular in