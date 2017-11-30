Middlefork is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain bred from Dutch Treat. Created in Washington state just outside the city of Bellingham, Middlefork has become a local staple for its potent buzz which may assist some consumers with anxiety, pain, spasms, and nausea. Creativity and energy are ushered in by sweet berry and tangy citrus notes inherited from the strain’s Dutch Treat parent.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
124
Find Middlefork nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Middlefork nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Middlefork
Hang tight. We're looking for Middlefork nearby.