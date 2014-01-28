Midnight, a popular strain in Israel, is a sativa-dominant variety developed by Tikun Olam to treat nausea. This high-CBD strain also controls pain, inflammation, and indigestion, with uplifting and invigorating effects ideal for daytime consumption.
