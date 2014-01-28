ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 98 reviews

Midnight

Midnight

Midnight, a popular strain in Israel, is a sativa-dominant variety developed by Tikun Olam to treat nausea. This high-CBD strain also controls pain, inflammation, and indigestion, with uplifting and invigorating effects ideal for daytime consumption.

Effects

73 people reported 519 effects
Relaxed 60%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 43%
Euphoric 38%
Focused 34%
Pain 31%
Stress 28%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 5%
Headache 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

98

Avatar for jrtrio
Member since 2014
As a Vet forgotten by the VA because I was having a good day when they "evaluated" me and determine I was 0% disabled! Now it's been long enough that the VA can shrug it's collective shoulders and tells me they don't care how many back surgeries (5) so now fighting my pain had become a crusade with ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Belle43
Member since 2015
They should add an Arousal bar on the effects menu of this strain. I called it Horny weed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Ganjanier
Member since 2017
I am a high thc low cbd person but this stuff rocks. Didnt burn me out at all but made me pretty energetic. Love those strains. The aroma wasn't like I was used too. It smelled very fruity and floral. Not that dank or skunky at all. Would make a killer indoor grow. Kicked the crap out of my anxiety...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for CronMonk
Member since 2015
This was recommended to me for dealing with some arthritis pain, and it did exactly that, and more. Although pricey ($12.50/g bud or $7.50/g for crumble), I personally think it is worth the extra money. My pain was almost knocked completely out, and I was felt feeling relaxed and happy. The effects ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Ballzley
Member since 2011
From Releaf in Vallejo, CA. Perfectly manicured and dried, exquisite sweet and musky aroma and taste - I was in for a treat when I decided to fork over for this top shelf stuff. Mostly a straight purple with neon yellow hairs and a few sporadic spots of green, very visually appealing. High in CBD,...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHungrySleepy
Photos

Good reads

5 Great Pain Relief, High-CBD Cannabis Strains From Israel
5 Great Pain Relief, High-CBD Cannabis Strains From Israel

Most popular in