HybridTHC 25%CBD

Milkshake Grenade

Milkshake Grenade is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Super Lemon Haze and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Milkshake Grenade is a rare and exclusive strain from Seven Leaves, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Milkshake Grenade is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Milkshake Grenade effects include feeling strong, heavy, and relaxing. Medical marijuana patients often choose Milkshake Grenade when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress. Bred by Seven Leaves, Milkshake Grenade features flavors like chocolate, diesel, and cream. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Milkshake Grenade typically ranges from $31-$40 per eighth. Milkshake Grenade is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Milkshake Grenade, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

