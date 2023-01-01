Mint Chip Gelato
aka Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato
Mint Chip Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Green Cookies and Sinmint Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mint Chip Gelato is a tasty balanced hybrid strain that will quickly lift you up and slowly bring you down. A long-lasting and relaxing experience, this energy will keep your mind activated as your body settles into a heavy couch-lock. This nutty, sweet, spicy flower is often chosen to treat conditions such as appetite loss or nausea, migraines, and chronic stress. Mint Chip Gelato is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mint Chip Gelato effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mint Chip Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Good Day Farm, Mint Chip Gelato features flavors like peanut butter, cherry, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Mint Chip Gelato typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a potent and flavorful strain that can make you feel like you’re enjoying a scoop of mint chocolate chip ice cream, Mint Chip Gelato might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mint Chip Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
