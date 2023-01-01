Mint Shake Muv
Mint Shake Muv is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Space Mints and Kush Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mint Shake Muv is a minty and refreshing strain that has a high THC level and a smooth smoke. This strain is popular in Florida for its delicious taste and aroma, which resemble a minty milkshake. Mint Shake Muv is 35.7% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mint Shake Muv effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mint Shake Muv when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by MÜV, Mint Shake Muv features flavors like mint, fuel, and chocolate. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Mint Shake Muv typically ranges from $30-$40. Mint Shake Muv is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the pre-ground marijuana flower product that MÜV offers. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mint Shake Muv, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
