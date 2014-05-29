ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mob Boss
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Mob Boss

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.5 277 reviews

Mob Boss

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 277 reviews

Mob Boss

Released in 2009 by Grindhouse Medical Seeds, Mob Boss is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Chemdawg D and Tang Tang. This California strain earned its fame through its staggeringly heavy resin production and intoxicatingly potent effects. Mob Boss’ intensity hides behind a light, sweet floral aroma with undertones of citrus and herbs. While some phenotypes deliver a hard-hitting jolt of cerebral psychoactivity, others tend to induce a lighter, more clear-headed buzz. Patients use Mob Boss for potent relief of muscle tension, mood elevation, and appetite stimulation. Depending on how its traits are expressed, Mob Boss typically finishes flowering in 60 to 70 days indoors.

Effects

Show all

180 people reported 1275 effects
Happy 64%
Relaxed 56%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 47%
Energetic 36%
Depression 25%
Stress 23%
Anxiety 21%
Pain 16%
Lack of appetite 14%
Dry mouth 15%
Dry eyes 9%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

277

more reviews
write a review

Find Mob Boss nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mob Boss nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Blueberry Headband
Blueberry Headband
More popularLeafly flower for Golden Goat
Golden Goat
More tinglyLeafly flower for Tangerine Dream
Tangerine Dream
More upliftingLeafly flower for NYC Diesel
NYC Diesel
More upliftingLeafly flower for Dream Beaver
Dream Beaver
More happyLeafly flower for Crater Lake
Crater Lake
More focusingLeafly flower for Quantum Kush
Quantum Kush
More creativeLeafly flower for Lemon Skunk
Lemon Skunk
More popular
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Mob Boss
User uploaded image of Mob Boss
User uploaded image of Mob Boss
User uploaded image of Mob Boss
User uploaded image of Mob Boss
User uploaded image of Mob Boss
User uploaded image of Mob Boss
more photos

Products with Mob Boss

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Mob Boss nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Mob Boss, Timewreck, Somango, Jack Skellington, and Mother’s Helper
New Strains Alert: Mob Boss, Timewreck, Somango, Jack Skellington, and Mother’s Helper

Most popular in