Moonshine Cookies
Moonshine Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Moonshine Haze and GSC. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Moonshine Cookies is a delicious and uplifting strain that has a sweet, orange, and skunky flavor and aroma. Moonshine Cookies is 25% THC, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Moonshine Cookies effects include feeling euphoric, creative, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Moonshine Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, mood disorders, and attention disorders. Bred by Terrapin Care Station, Moonshine Cookies features flavors like citrus, diesel, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Moonshine Cookies typically ranges from $35-$45 per eighth. Moonshine Cookies has a cerebral and stimulating high that can boost your mood and creativity. This strain is best enjoyed during the day or when you need a burst of energy and fun. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Moonshine Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
