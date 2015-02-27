Motavation, first bred by Magus Seeds, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that combines genetics from Sensi Star and Warlock. While its name may suggest a boost of energy and focus, don’t let yourself be deceived: Motavation typically locks you to the couch in a blissful state of relaxed happiness. However, many consumers do report cerebral engagement conducive for creativity, but whether or not you have the energy to make anything of it is another story. This mostly indica cannabis strain has a sweet, fruity and floral aroma that is accented by a sour chemical smell, and patients report Motavation’s success in treating anxiety, muscle spasms, pain, and insomnia.