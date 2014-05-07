ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.4 20 reviews

Mother’s Finest, brought into existence by Sensi Seeds, is a 70% sativa-dominant strain with heavy Haze genetics. Named after Frank Zappa’s band Mothers of Invention, Mother’s Finest is a masterfully crafted hybrid that captures both the desirable sativa buzz and the resin-heavy traits from a Northern Lights ancestor. This Jack Herer cousin typically forms spear-shaped buds that carry more weight and density than your archetypal sativa. Its aroma is sweet and tangy with earthy undertones that provide a smooth, complex flavor profile. Mother’s Finest typically undergoes a long flowering period of 8 to 10 weeks, but plants expressing an indica-like phenotype will finish flowering earlier. This sativa is also suitable for outdoor gardens in warm, sunny climates where flowering completes around the end of October.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

Photos

Lineage

Jack Herer
Products with Mother’s Finest

Good Reads

Show all

