Bred over generations from White Widow, Kush, NYC Diesel, and Permafrost genetics, Omega by Rogue Buds is a hybrid strain that lets the mind soar while relaxing the body. This high-THC strain carries a pungent and complex aroma comprised of earthy pine, sweet citrus, and spicy menthol notes. Omega eases muscle tension and frees the headspace of excessive stress, making this strain a perfect partner for winding down after a long day.

Avatar for Beelazer
Member since 2014
Extremely pungent and spicy flavor and aroma. A great sativa dominant all day herb. A very up high that lasts and allows one to get work done. Tastes as amazing as it looks.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for OCHObabies
Member since 2015
This weed has to be one of the best strains I've smoked in a while. I feel most stoned. Extra happy and giggly. I think it has a bit of a spice flavor. My body also feels very relaxed. I'd buy more for sure.
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for 22ace22
Member since 2014
Omega is my go-to sativa strain. Sativas tend to make me jumpy and/or cranky but Omega has just the right balance. The sativa side brings you up up up with a very clear high, totally able to function. Just enough indica to keep you balanced and takes the edge off. Love it.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for HeavyBongRips
Member since 2016
Timelessly potent beginning with an exhilarating headrush that uplifts your spirit. After an hour or so the mindf**k starts to dim down, but the body high remains at full capacity making this the perfect hybrid to stay active before falling into a long deep sleep.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for mikekirkwood
Member since 2015
Omega feels good. And tastes great.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Permafrost
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Omega

New Strains Alert: Poochie Love, Dark Side of the Moon, Omega, and More
Most popular in