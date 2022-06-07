Buy OMG weed near you
Expect couch-locking, face-melting chillaxation on this new indica hybrid weed strain, OMG. It’s a play on "GMO," one of the dominant cultivars of 2022. Ripper Seeds crossed GMO Cookies to Kush Mints, yielding a crazy-strong combination of both. GMO genes dominate in this cross, and we’re OK with that. The OMG marijuana strain tastes astringently sweet, kushy, and minty, with powerful, heady, day-melting effects. We couldn't help but utter “OMG” when we smelled the first savory, chemmy hit. OMG is a Leafly Buzz strain of May 2022.
