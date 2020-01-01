Sour Tangie, Mandarin Sunset, and a clone-only Orange Velvet come together to create Orange Velvet Underground. Consumers can expect beautiful buds that take on a blue hue alongside a terpene profile that puts out a pungent spicy orange aroma and flavor that will make you want to recline into a cozy couch and watch the day go by.
