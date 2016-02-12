P-51 is a piney, earthy indica strain that crosses a Tahoe OG male with a Blackberry mother. Created by Clint Pipkin, a grower in both Humboldt County and Northwestern Washington, the male was flowered in a window sill on the Key Peninsula in Pierce County. Thousands of seeds were created during this cross, and the producer narrowed this strain down to the best cut from 70 phenotypes. This has since become Stash Cannabis' signature strain and was also listed as DOPE Magazine’s “Strain of the Month” in June 2015.

This deeply relaxing indica has also been deemed “The Tranquilizer Dart” in retail shops throughout Washington State. Little is known about the strain's name, but it's said that the name was a nod to the P-51 Mustang.