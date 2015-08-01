Cultivated in Glendale, Arizona exclusively by Arizona Organix, Papa’s OG is an indica cannabis strain that provides positive and uplifting cerebral effects in unique combination with the classic indica full-body relaxation. Consumers find it to be functional and social while still remaining true to its indica roots. A descendant of Skywalker OG and OG Kush, Papa’s OG inherits a sweet and earthy grape aroma and potent medicinal effects suitable for patients treating pain, insomnia, and stress disorders.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
121
Find Papa's OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Papa's OG nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Papa's OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Papa's OG nearby.