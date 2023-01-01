Peach Gelato
Peach Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Peach Rings and Gelato #33. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. With its delectable lineage, Peach Gelato offers a flavorful and balanced cannabis experience that delights both the palate and the senses. Peach Gelato features a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 24%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Peach Gelato's effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and uplifted. This strain is known for its ability to induce a sense of happiness while providing a gentle physical relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Peach Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and lack of appetite. Its balanced effects offer relief while maintaining mental clarity. Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Peach Gelato features flavors like sweet peach, creamy vanilla, and a hint of earthiness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing effects. The average price of Peach Gelato typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram. Whether you're seeking a moment of indulgence or looking for a strain that can uplift your spirits and soothe your body, Peach Gelato delivers a well-rounded and enjoyable cannabis experience. If you've had the pleasure of savoring Peach Gelato through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.
