Petrol Station
Petrol Station is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Chem de La Sour. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Petrol Station is a rare and exclusive strain from Sunburn Cannabis, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Petrol Station is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Petrol Station effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Petrol Station when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Deep Space Creations, Petrol Station features flavors like spicy, garlic, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Petrol Station typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Petrol Station is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Petrol Station, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
