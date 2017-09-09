Peyote Cookies by Barney’s Farm was created by crossing Peyote Purple and Barney’s famous Cookies Kush. It was developed through a detailed selection and back-crossing process that helped isolate the very best qualities of both parent strains, resulting in a vigorous hybrid flower that is easy to grow and pleasurable to consume. The flowering plant displays a dazzling ruby red and purple complexion coupled with delicious flavors of guava, vanilla, coffee, and earth. This strain is also mold and mildew-resistant and grows superbly indoors or outdoors.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
61
Find Peyote Cookies nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Peyote Cookies nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Peyote Cookies
Hang tight. We're looking for Peyote Cookies nearby.