Indica

4.7 61 reviews

Peyote Cookies

Peyote Cookies

Peyote Cookies by Barney’s Farm was created by crossing Peyote Purple and Barney’s famous Cookies Kush. It was developed through a detailed selection and back-crossing process that helped isolate the very best qualities of both parent strains, resulting in a vigorous hybrid flower that is easy to grow and pleasurable to consume. The flowering plant displays a dazzling ruby red and purple complexion coupled with delicious flavors of guava, vanilla, coffee, and earth. This strain is also mold and mildew-resistant and grows superbly indoors or outdoors. 

Effects

Relaxed 70%
Euphoric 38%
Happy 38%
Sleepy 34%
Uplifted 31%
Stress 43%
Pain 38%
Insomnia 36%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 29%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 25%
Dizzy 15%
Headache 2%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

61

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Cookies Kush
parent
Strain
Peyote Cookies

Products with Peyote Cookies

