Pink Bubba is a mostly indica strain that is said to combine genetics from Bubba Kush and Pink Kush. Earthy pine flavors lead the way with slight floral highlights that bring out this strain’s sweet notes. Perhaps best saved for evening use, Pink Bubba delivers a body-melting blast of physical relaxation alongside dreamy euphoria.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
61
Find Pink Bubba nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pink Bubba nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Pink Bubba
Hang tight. We're looking for Pink Bubba nearby.