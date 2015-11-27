ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pink Bubba
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Pink Bubba

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.4 61 reviews

Pink Bubba

aka Pink Bubba Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 61 reviews

Pink Bubba

Pink Bubba is a mostly indica strain that is said to combine genetics from Bubba Kush and Pink Kush. Earthy pine flavors lead the way with slight floral highlights that bring out this strain’s sweet notes. Perhaps best saved for evening use, Pink Bubba delivers a body-melting blast of physical relaxation alongside dreamy euphoria. 

Effects

Show all

45 people reported 332 effects
Relaxed 80%
Sleepy 51%
Happy 40%
Euphoric 37%
Uplifted 22%
Pain 44%
Stress 40%
Insomnia 35%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 24%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 11%
Headache 6%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

61

more reviews
write a review

Find Pink Bubba nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pink Bubba nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Pink Bubba
User uploaded image of Pink Bubba
User uploaded image of Pink Bubba
User uploaded image of Pink Bubba
User uploaded image of Pink Bubba
User uploaded image of Pink Bubba
User uploaded image of Pink Bubba
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Pink Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Pink Bubba

Products with Pink Bubba

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Pink Bubba nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Purple Dog Shit, Critical Kali Mist, Pink Bubba, Afghan Cow, and More
New Strains Alert: Purple Dog Shit, Critical Kali Mist, Pink Bubba, Afghan Cow, and More

Most popular in