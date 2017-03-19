ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Pink Lemonade
Hybrid

4.5 119 reviews

Pink Lemonade

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Minty
Pine
Herbal

CalmingEnergizing

Pink Lemonade
  • Minty
  • Pine
  • Herbal

Pink Lemonade is a tart sativa-dominant hybrid that adheres to its namesake in flavor and smell. This strain smells of fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. The bud is coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. Pink Lemonade instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This all-day strain is ideal for consumers seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.   

Effects

Happy 58%
Energetic 42%
Relaxed 42%
Uplifted 41%
Focused 36%
Stress 37%
Depression 35%
Anxiety 21%
Pain 14%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 18%
Anxious 10%
Dry eyes 7%
Headache 4%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

119

Avatar for tilldeathfitness93
Member since 2016
Awesome-ass, strain. Picked up an ounce at the new Commencement Bay Cannabis shop in Fife, WA off of I-5 on my way home from work. Rolled a blunt as soon as I got home (after taking my dog out) and damn...creeper but probably one of the most relaxing, energetic strains I've ever inhaled.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry
Avatar for Eireland14
Member since 2016
Very relaxing but not sleepy tastes wonderful haven't found it in a dispensary yet but friend grows it for medical and I really recommend allows you to function and do all your daily activities
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Dread80
Member since 2016
All I gotta say is ,......WOW! I picked up a batch of this at DesertRose Dispensary, Az and was amazed by the smell and tricones on it. Over all a very nice clean head high. There was a little bit of energy but what sealed the deal is it kills stress and anxiety....completely. This strain puts you...
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for Frogstar
Member since 2016
It works immediately and helps with deep depression. Lifts me out of my worst moods. It also gives a huge boost to energy and is great to hit before a cleaning binge. Superb for those with a history of anxiety or depression.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Appletinii
Member since 2015
Welcome to flavor country. If you like the terpine lemolin, it's effects and tastes, then this is your phenotype. You immediately taste lemon and get a very spikey citrus flavor after. The effect is uplifting and happy. Didn't last long though. 2 hours, but my tolerance is high. This is a great stra...
CreativeEnergeticHappy
Photos

Lineage

Strain
Pink Lemonade
Strain child
The CBG Blend
child

