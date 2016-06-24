Pink Sunset is the indica phenotype of the delicious indica-dominant hybrid Sunset Sherbert. This sugary strain has roots in Girl Scout Cookies, but pushes the functional sedation of its OG Kush and Cherry Pie parentage into the realm of full-body relaxation. Use this strain after work to unwind or on the way to bed as a dreamy dessert that combats insomnia, chronic pain, and nausea.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
12
ohemgee
Forfignewton
91Chevy
michaelwilliam90
k-lude
Find Pink Sunset nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pink Sunset nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Pink Sunset
Hang tight. We're looking for Pink Sunset nearby.