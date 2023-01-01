stock photo similar to Pinnacle
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Pinnacle

Pinnacle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and Hindu Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Pinnacle is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Pinnacle typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pinnacle's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pinnacle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Pinnacle

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Pinnacle products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Pinnacle near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight