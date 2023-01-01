Pipe Dream
Pipe Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream, Acapulco Gold, and Cinderella 99. This strain is 80% sativa and 20% indica. Pipe Dream has a complex and enticing flavor profile that combines the blueberry, cedar, and fuel notes of its parents with a hint of haze. This strain is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a potent and uplifting high. Leafly customers tell us Pipe Dream effects include feeling talkative, giggly, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pipe Dream when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, mood swings, and low libido. Bred by Broken Coast, Pipe Dream features flavors like blueberry, pine, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Pipe Dream typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. Pipe Dream is a rare strain that is not widely available in the legal market, but it is worth trying for its stimulating and euphoric effects. It can induce a creative and energetic buzz that is perfect for socializing or working on a project. It also has a high resistance to mold and mildew, making it a low-maintenance strain for growers who want a fast-flowering and high-yielding harvest. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pipe Dream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
