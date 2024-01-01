stock photo similar to Planet Dosi
Hybrid

Planet Dosi

Planet Dosi is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Do-Si-Dos and GSC (Girl Scout Cookies). This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. A popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts, Planet Dosi typically contains 19-23% THC, catering to both beginners and experienced consumers. Leafly customers report feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy when using this strain. Medical marijuana patients often choose Planet Dosi for stress, pain, and insomnia relief. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Planet Dosi features flavors like sweet, earthy, and a hint of mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is Limonene. The average price of Planet Dosi typically ranges from $12 to $15 per gram. Share your experience with Planet Dosi by leaving a strain review.



