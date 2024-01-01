stock photo similar to Platinum Michigan Breath
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 21%CBD 0%

Platinum Michigan Breath

Platinum Michigan Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum Kush Breath and Pure Michigan. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa, providing a balanced combination of both relaxing and uplifting effects. Platinum Michigan Breath is recognized for its relatively high THC content, which typically ranges from 22% to 26%. This potency makes it an attractive choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a robust and well-rounded high. Leafly customers report that Platinum Michigan Breath effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and content. This strain is often associated with inducing a sense of tranquility and bliss, making it a popular choice for winding down after a long day. Medical marijuana patients frequently opt for Platinum Michigan Breath to address symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Its indica-dominant genetics provide effective relief without excessive sedation. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Platinum Michigan Breath features flavors characterized by a mix of earthy and diesel notes, complemented by subtle hints of sweetness. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing effects and pungent aroma. The average price of Platinum Michigan Breath typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, reflecting its popularity and quality within the cannabis market. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Platinum Michigan Breath, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Platinum Michigan Breath

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Platinum Michigan Breath products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Platinum Michigan Breath near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.