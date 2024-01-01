Platinum Michigan Breath
Platinum Michigan Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum Kush Breath and Pure Michigan. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa, providing a balanced combination of both relaxing and uplifting effects. Platinum Michigan Breath is recognized for its relatively high THC content, which typically ranges from 22% to 26%. This potency makes it an attractive choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a robust and well-rounded high. Leafly customers report that Platinum Michigan Breath effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and content. This strain is often associated with inducing a sense of tranquility and bliss, making it a popular choice for winding down after a long day. Medical marijuana patients frequently opt for Platinum Michigan Breath to address symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Its indica-dominant genetics provide effective relief without excessive sedation. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Platinum Michigan Breath features flavors characterized by a mix of earthy and diesel notes, complemented by subtle hints of sweetness. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing effects and pungent aroma. The average price of Platinum Michigan Breath typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, reflecting its popularity and quality within the cannabis market. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Platinum Michigan Breath, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.
