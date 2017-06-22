ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Platinum Purple Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Platinum Purple Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.3 153 reviews

Platinum Purple Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 153 reviews

Platinum Purple Kush

Platinum Purple Kush is a great nighttime cannabis strain. If you suffer from insomnia or would like to wind down after a busy workday, this strain may be a good one to try. Unlike some other indicas, Platinum Purple Kush provides deep muscle relaxation while also allowing you to focus. Though this strain produces an almost sativa-like euphoria, you may still find yourself stuck on the couch. In true Purple Kush fashion, Platinum Purple Kush features a strong musky grape aroma.

Effects

Show all

113 people reported 848 effects
Relaxed 64%
Sleepy 47%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 46%
Hungry 33%
Stress 46%
Insomnia 42%
Pain 38%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

153

write a review

Find Platinum Purple Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Platinum Purple Kush nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Strain
Platinum Purple Kush

Products with Platinum Purple Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Platinum Purple Kush nearby.

Most popular in