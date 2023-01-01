Pineapple Runtz Cake
Pineapple Runtz Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pina and Runtz Cake. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, delivering a harmonious blend of effects and flavors that appeal to a broad spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts. Pineapple Runtz Cake typically boasts a moderate to high THC content, often averaging around 22%. This makes it an attractive choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers looking for a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. Leafly customers report that Pineapple Runtz Cake's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. This strain is celebrated for its mood-enhancing properties, offering a sense of calm and happiness. Medical marijuana patients frequently select Pineapple Runtz Cake to manage symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics provide therapeutic relief without excessive sedation, making it versatile for addressing various conditions. Bred by Purple Caper, Pineapple Runtz Cake features flavors like sweet, fruity, and a prominent pineapple undertone, characteristic of its Pineapple Express lineage. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its fruity and earthy aroma. The average price of Pineapple Runtz Cake typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, offering accessibility for those in search of a flavorful and enjoyable cannabis experience. Pineapple Runtz Cake is a well-balanced hybrid strain known for its delightful flavor profile and versatile effects. If you've had the opportunity to try Pineapple Runtz Cake, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.
