Purple People Eater is the lanky indica-dominant cross of (Lapis Mnt. Indica x GDP) x (Afghan x Purple Urkle) that has been known to produce green and purple buds that smell pungent and earthy. These multifaceted buds are herbaceous with a flavor of sweet grape. Enjoy this strong sedative at the end of the day to soothe physical discomfort and restlessness.
