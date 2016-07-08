ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Purple People Eater
Indica

4.3 21 reviews

Purple People Eater

Purple People Eater is the lanky indica-dominant cross of (Lapis Mnt. Indica x GDP) x (Afghan x Purple Urkle) that has been known to produce green and purple buds that smell pungent and earthy. These multifaceted buds are herbaceous with a flavor of sweet grape. Enjoy this strong sedative at the end of the day to soothe physical discomfort and restlessness.

Lineage

Pure Afghan
Purple Urkle
New Strains Alert: Purple People Eater, Diamond Socks, Bloo’s Kloos, and More
