Pure Michigan #5
Pure Michigan #5 effects are mostly calming.
Pure Michigan #5 potency is higher THC than average.
Pure Michigan #5 is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Pure Michigan #5 – If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy Pure Michigan #5 weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pure Michigan #5 sensations
Pure Michigan #5 helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pure Michigan #5 products near you
Similar to Pure Michigan #5 near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—