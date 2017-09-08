Purple Cheddar is the caved-aged cross of Cheese and Grandaddy Purple. This strain packs pungent, earthy dimensions that linger on the tongue after combustion and offers a nearly instant euphoria. Tertiary effects gently creep over the body and mind, allowing the consumer to stay happy, heady, and functional while indulging in a mid-level relaxation. This strain may lean more toward sedation with continued use, but can be utilized for stress relief, for mild aches and pain, and an general mood elevation.
