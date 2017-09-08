ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Cheddar is the caved-aged cross of Cheese and Grandaddy Purple. This strain packs pungent, earthy dimensions that linger on the tongue after combustion and offers a nearly instant euphoria. Tertiary effects gently creep over the body and mind, allowing the consumer to stay happy, heady, and functional while indulging in a mid-level relaxation. This strain may lean more toward sedation with continued use, but can be utilized for stress relief, for mild aches and pain, and an general mood elevation.  

Diggity Diggity DANK! This strain has climbed to my #1 favorite strain of all time instantly. I picked this up from Good Meds Lakewood and I'm telling you that those growers know what they're doing. This is a stone I will remember for a long time. heady, heavy, relaxing, and very euphoric all at the...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Like everyone says, it tastes amazing! Prior to vaping (thanks UGD!!!🙏😊), I was in a lot of pain & had anxiety all day. After 4 or 5 puffs...life is good! Only half dumb, nearly pain free (8/10 reduced to 4/10), anxiety free & melted into my heavenly seat. A creeper & a keeper!!!!
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Connoisseur genetics delivers again! I really love this strain because it's really one of the most indica indica strains I've tried. Effects were a intense body high that left me feeling sleepy and happy. Smell was on point, a very pungent cheese scent. Buds were quite unique looking, dense and a ve...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
One of the best tasting strains I've ever smoked. Rich wine and cheese flavor comes through on every last hit. The high itself is great for stress and pain relief as well as loss of appetite. The Herbal Cure is where I always grab it. Outstanding.
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Really like the look and taste of these buds !..a nice n quick sedation and relaxation kicked in..ready to get some rest now
Cheese
Granddaddy Purple
