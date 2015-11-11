ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Chemdawg

aka Purple Chem, Purple Chemdog

Purple Chemdawg is a potent 75/25 indica-dominant cross between Chemdawg and Granddaddy Purple that delivers powerfully relaxing effects alongside a sweet grape aroma. Though Purple Chemdawg weighs heavy on the body, it leaves your mind free to wander creative, introspective realms. Another rendition by the Cali Connection, dubbed “Purple Chem,” pulls from the genetic line of Chemdawg 91 and Pre-98 Bubba Kush who pass on a similar balance of effects, but with a biting diesel aroma. Patients medicating with Purple Chemdawg have generally found relief for chronic pain while others enjoy its ability to soothe stress and anxiety.

107 people reported 884 effects
Relaxed 77%
Euphoric 61%
Happy 51%
Uplifted 37%
Creative 34%
Pain 38%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 3%
Anxious 2%

Lineage

Chemdog
Granddaddy Purple
Purple Chemdawg

5 Indica Cannabis Strains for Sativa Fans
New Strains Alert: Medusa, Purple Chemdawg, Emerald Jack, American Kush, and Key Lime Pie
