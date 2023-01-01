Purple Chocolate
Purple Chocolate is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Chocolate Kush. This strain is approximately 70% sativa and 30% indica, offering a unique combination of effects that cannabis enthusiasts appreciate. Purple Chocolate typically contains around 15% to 18% THC, making it a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers often describe the effects of Purple Chocolate as providing a relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted feeling. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Purple Chocolate to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Purple Caper, this strain features flavors like sweet chocolate, earthy undertones, and hints of berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Purple Chocolate typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Its intriguing flavor profile and balanced effects make it a sought-after choice among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to experience Purple Chocolate, please consider sharing your thoughts and experiences by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Purple ChocolateOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Purple Chocolate products near you
Similar to Purple Chocolate near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—