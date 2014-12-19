ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Game Changer
Hybrid

4.4 118 reviews

Game Changer

Game Changer
The 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid Game Changer is a clone-only strain plausibly named for its ability to pivot bad moods, aches, and pains. It descends from California’s Purple Dragon and Thailand’s landrace sativa known as Green Thai, and this genetic fusion is evident in Game Changer’s twisting hues of vibrant green and deep purple. Floral notes sit quietly under a loud aroma of tropical fruit and grape in a show of this hybrid’s complex terpene profile. Whether it’s day or night, Game Changer offers unencumbered euphoria perfect for those looking to ease into the cannabis waters.

71 people reported 564 effects
Relaxed 74%
Happy 59%
Uplifted 56%
Euphoric 46%
Creative 35%
Stress 33%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 25%
Headaches 18%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 5%

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Dragon
parent
Second strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Game Changer

Most popular in