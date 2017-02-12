ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Jack
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Purple Jack

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.1 43 reviews

Purple Jack

aka Purple Jack Herer

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 43 reviews

Purple Jack

If you enjoy the sativa-dominant Jack Herer but are looking for more low-key, relaxed effects, Purple Jack is for you. This fruity, spicy hybrid combines Jack Herer with Purple Kush for a buzz that walks somewhere between mental energy and a full-body calm. Over time, the cerebral invigoration may fade to a lethargy conducive for sleep and rest. Enveloped by dark purple leaves, Purple Jack’s buds are typically a dark green color with a heavy sugaring of kief.

Effects

Show all

28 people reported 213 effects
Euphoric 64%
Uplifted 64%
Relaxed 53%
Focused 50%
Creative 42%
Stress 32%
Depression 21%
Fatigue 21%
PTSD 21%
Pain 17%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 3%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

43

write a review

Find Purple Jack nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Jack nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Purple Jack

Products with Purple Jack

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Jack nearby.

Most popular in