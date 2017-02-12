If you enjoy the sativa-dominant Jack Herer but are looking for more low-key, relaxed effects, Purple Jack is for you. This fruity, spicy hybrid combines Jack Herer with Purple Kush for a buzz that walks somewhere between mental energy and a full-body calm. Over time, the cerebral invigoration may fade to a lethargy conducive for sleep and rest. Enveloped by dark purple leaves, Purple Jack’s buds are typically a dark green color with a heavy sugaring of kief.