ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Paralysis
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Purple Paralysis

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.3 33 reviews

Purple Paralysis

aka Jellyfish Bud

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 33 reviews

Purple Paralysis

Purple Paralysis, bred by Cream of the Crop, is a sativa-dominant hybrid with potently energizing effects and a hashy lavender aroma. Its genetics are a cross between Power Plant and Lavender, and this strain also goes by the name "Jellyfish Bud."

Strain spotlight

Reviews

33

write a review

Find Purple Paralysis nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Paralysis nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Lavender
parent
Second strain parent
Power Plant
parent
Strain
Purple Paralysis

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Purple Paralysis

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Paralysis nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Frankenstein, Lavender Jones, Purple Paralysis, Space Jill, and Sugar Kush
New Strains Alert: Frankenstein, Lavender Jones, Purple Paralysis, Space Jill, and Sugar Kush

Most popular in