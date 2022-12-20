Purple Queen
Purple Queen effects are mostly calming.
Purple Queen potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Queen is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Purple Queen is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Purple Queen effects include giggly, aroused, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Purple Queen when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, insomnia, and lack of appetite. Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Purple Queen features flavors like sage, ammonia, and violet. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Purple Queen is unknown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Queen, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Purple Queen sensations
Purple Queen helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 22% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
