Pyromaniac
Pyromaniac is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire OG and Bruce Banner. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a well-balanced combination of uplifting and relaxing effects. Pyromaniac is known for its potent THC levels and robust effects. Pyromaniac typically boasts a THC content that ranges from 20% to 25%, making it a potent choice suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. Users often report feeling euphoric, relaxed, and creative when consuming Pyromaniac, making it an excellent option for those seeking a balanced high. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Pyromaniac to address symptoms associated with conditions such as chronic pain, anxiety, and depression. Its versatile effects can provide relief for these conditions, promoting physical comfort and improved mental well-being. Pyromaniac features flavors that combine the earthy and diesel notes of its parent strains, with hints of citrus. This combination creates a complex and enjoyable taste profile that many cannabis enthusiasts appreciate. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming qualities. The average price of Pyromaniac typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, reflecting its higher THC content and premium quality. Its potent effects and pleasing flavor make it a sought-after choice in the cannabis market. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Pyromaniac, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover and appreciate the unique qualities of this robust hybrid strain.
Buy strains with similar effects to PyromaniacOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pyromaniac products near you
Similar to Pyromaniac near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—