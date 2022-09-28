Rae Bae
Rae Bae effects are mostly calming.
Rae Bae is a indica weed strain made by crossing Sour Diesel and Double OG. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, sleepy, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Rae Bae, before let us know! Leave a review.
Rae Bae sensations
Rae Bae helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
- 19% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
