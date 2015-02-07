ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Double OG

aka Double OG Kush

Double OG

Double OG combines the powerhouse indica properties of Big Bud Afgoo and SFV OG to create a sedating strain ideal for body aches and sleepless nights. Though often regarded as too potent for novices, Double OG's knock-out effects are well-suited for experienced consumers with a high THC tolerance. Deep relaxation of the mind and body brings relief to stress and anxiety, while also calming muscle spasms, tremors, and pain.

17 people reported 100 effects
Relaxed 76%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 47%
Sleepy 47%
Giggly 23%
Insomnia 23%
Pain 23%
Fatigue 17%
Headaches 17%
Depression 11%
Dry mouth 47%
Dizzy 17%
Dry eyes 17%
Anxious 11%
Headache 5%

First strain parent
Afgoo
parent
Second strain parent
Big Bud
parent
Strain
Double OG

