Double OG combines the powerhouse indica properties of Big Bud Afgoo and SFV OG to create a sedating strain ideal for body aches and sleepless nights. Though often regarded as too potent for novices, Double OG’s knock-out effects are well-suited for experienced consumers with a high THC tolerance. Deep relaxation of the mind and body brings relief to stress and anxiety, while also calming muscle spasms, tremors, and pain.
