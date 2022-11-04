Raspberry Parfait
Raspberry Parfait effects are mostly energizing.
Raspberry Parfait potency is higher THC than average.
Raspberry Parfait is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Truffula-tree and Shishkaberry. Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Raspberry Parfait is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Raspberry Parfait effects make them feel creative, talkative, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Raspberry Parfait when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Raspberry Parfait features an aroma and flavor profile of plum, berries, and violet. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raspberry Parfait, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Raspberry Parfait sensations
Raspberry Parfait helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Pain
- 10% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
