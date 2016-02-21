ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
While some argue that Red Congolese is an African sativa landrace, the variety popularized in California weaves in Mexican and Afghani roots, giving it a more indica-like appearance. This colorful palette of landrace strains, which had adapted to their environment over many years, creates a complex profile of effects and flavors. The sativa genetics dominate the physical effects of Red Congolese, resulting in a weightless euphoria that promotes focus and mental clarity. Its energizing properties make Red Congolese perfect for morning treatment of nausea, cachexia, tension, or Alzheimer’s.

156 people reported 1228 effects
Energetic 72%
Focused 65%
Uplifted 60%
Creative 58%
Euphoric 55%
Depression 42%
Stress 37%
Fatigue 32%
Anxiety 23%
Pain 14%
Dry mouth 12%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Mexican
parent
Second strain parent
African
parent
Strain
Red Congolese

