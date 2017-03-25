ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Dragon OG
Hybrid

4.4 29 reviews

Dragon OG

aka Red Dragon OG

Dragon OG

Dragon OG (or Red Dragon OG) is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Red Dragon and OG Kush. Red Dragon adds gentle invigoration to OG Kush’s mid-level sedation and pleasant euphoria. This heady hybrid offers mood-boosting mental stimulation and relaxing body effects that stick to the bones. Enjoy this strain throughout the day to boost creativity and combat moderate pain, but beware: this potent combination can be overstimulating in large doses.  

Lineage

First strain parent
Red Dragon
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Dragon OG

